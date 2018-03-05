Laughing Squid

Weird Al Yankovic, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jimmy Fallon Hilariously Lip Sync ‘The Hamilton Polka’

Weird Al Lin Manuel Jimmy Fallon Hamilton Polka

On March 2, 2018, Weird Al Yankovic released “The Hamilton Polka“, a wonderful cover of the Hamilton soundtrack that was remixed with a fabulous polka beat. Later that day, the show’s originator Lin-Manuel Miranda and Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon simultaneously shared their respective favorable reactions to this remix as a the web exclusive. During that that night’s show, Weird Al joined Li-Manuel and Fallon onstage to perform a hilariously impassioned, high energy lip sync of “The Hamilton Polka”

Lin-Manuel Miranda and “Weird Al” Yankovic debut the latest #Hamildrop, “The Hamilton Polka,” with an impromptu lip sync.

After the lip synch performance, the three men sat down talked about how the project came about.

