The World’s Highest Ranking Penguin Is Promoted to Major General in the Norwegian King’s Guard

Sir Nils Olav III, the regal knighted penguin who was promoted to Brigadier by the Norwegian Kings Guard in 2016, received a promotion to Major General on August 21, 2023, thereby cementing his place in the Guinness World Records as the world’s highest ranking penguin.

The highest-ranking penguin is Sir Nils Olav III, a male king penguin (Aptenodytes patagonicus) who holds the rank of Major General of His Majesty the King’s Guard of Norway and Baron of Bouvet Island. Sir Nils resides at Edinburgh Zoo in Scotland, UK, where he was bestowed the honour on 21 August 2023 – a promotion from his previous rank of Brigadier.

During the promotion ceremony, which took place at the Edinburgh Zoo, Sir Nils inspected his troops before veering slightly off course towards something he found more interesting. This promotion means that he holds the third highest rank in the Norwegian Army.

