Colombian Teenager Sets World’s Record for the Fastest Time Solving Three Rubik’s Cubes While Juggling

19 year old Angel Alvarado from Colombia set a new Guinness World Record for the “fastest time to solve three rotating puzzle cubes whilst juggling” with a remarkable time of 4 minutes and 31.01 seconds.

Alvarado had previously set the record in 2021, taking the title from 13 year old Que Jianyu of China. Alvarado’s attempt for a new record was really just a competition against himself.

