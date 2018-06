13-year-old Jianyu Que of China set a Guinness World Record for the fastest time to solve three Rubik’s cubes while juggling during an appearance on the Zhejiang Television show, Chinese Dream Show.

His fingers move so quickly to solve the Rubik’s cubes it’s almost too fast for the eye to see! The teenager managed to achieve this very challenging record in 5 minutes 6.61 seconds to achieve a new Guinness World Records title.