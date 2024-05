How Wolves Silently Communicate to Solve Puzzles

In a clip from the longer documentary Animal Conversations – When Animals Talk To Animals, a pair of normally vocal wolves demonstrated how they can silently collaborate to solve puzzles. Instead, the couple used body language and eye contact to work together to figure out how to be rewarded with a treat.

