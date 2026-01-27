Building a Working LEGO Typewriter

Koenkun Bricks shared how he built a fully working typewriter out of LEGO bricks after finding that the original LEGO old school typewriter did not actually type out words. After numerous attempts and pieces borrowed from the original, his version of the LEGO typewriter was remarkably able to type words onto the sheet of LEGO “paper”.



Lego once released a typewriter set but it only mimicked the functions of a typewriter, since then I have always wondered if you could build a working typewriter only using LEGO bricks so today I’m trying to do just that.



The Original LEGO Typewriter

via The Awesomer