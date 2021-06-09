Laughing Squid

An Old School LEGO Typewriter in Vintage Mint Green With Working Keys, Moveable Carriage and Ink Spools

LEGO Typewriter

LEGO builder Wes Talbott has created an amazing old school LEGO typewriter in a very traditional vintage color of mint green. This build features working keys, a moveable carriage, a margin slide, and the ability to take a letter. This is the very first LEGO build that uses a fabric element with the embedded black and red spool ribbons.

The design was inspired by the typewriter used by LEGO Group founder Ole Kirk Kristiansen.

Every key has a printed character, no stickers required. Black and red ink spool ribbon is a new fabric element. Get a letter from Thomas Kirk Kristiansen in 43 languages.

The LEGO Typewriter is available for pre-order, with shipping beginning on June 16, 2021.

LEGO Typewriter Keys

LEGO Typewriter Box


