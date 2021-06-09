An Old School LEGO Typewriter in Vintage Mint Green With Working Keys, Moveable Carriage and Ink Spools

LEGO builder Wes Talbott has created an amazing old school LEGO typewriter in a very traditional vintage color of mint green. This build features working keys, a moveable carriage, a margin slide, and the ability to take a letter. This is the very first LEGO build that uses a fabric element with the embedded black and red spool ribbons.

The design was inspired by the typewriter used by LEGO Group founder Ole Kirk Kristiansen.

Every key has a printed character, no stickers required. Black and red ink spool ribbon is a new fabric element. Get a letter from Thomas Kirk Kristiansen in 43 languages.

The LEGO Typewriter is available for pre-order, with shipping beginning on June 16, 2021.