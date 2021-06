Animator and felt artist Andrea Love, who previously created a brilliant stop-motion animation that showed her making a full breakfast made out of wool, prepared an ice cold pitcher of lemonade, also made out of wool. Love cut the lemons, added ice cubes, honey, and water. She then stirred it all up, poured a delicious glass of the refreshing drink, and topped it off with a leafy sprig of mint.

A refreshing glass of lemonade on a hot summer’s day.