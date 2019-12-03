The Preparation of Breakfast Items Made Out of Wool Captured in a Brilliant Stop-Motion Animation

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Animator and felt artist Andrea Love created a brilliant stop-motion animation that showed her preparing a full breakfast of eggs, coffee, and toast – all made out of wool. Love showed the eggs being cooked on a coil-burner stove that turned red when on and back to black when it was turned off, the coffee boiling in the pot, steam rising from the coffee cup and butter melting on the toast.

Love is a full-time animator who works out of her home in the Pacific Northwest.

Andrea runs a full-service animation studio from her basement. She creates commercial work, as well as short narrative and documentary films.

