Winston Churchill Recites the Lyrics From Queen Songs

British comedian Alasdair Beckett-King stepped away from his film parody videos to quite humorously make Winston Churchill recite the lyrics of some of the most famous Queen songs. The former British Prime Minister (1940-1945 and 1951-1955) quite straightforwardly read aloud such songs as “We Are the Champions”, “Flash”, and “Bicycle Race (I Want to Ride My Bicycle”). Purchase of this album includes a bonus album featuring another Prime Minister showing off his musical talent.

My videos have been a bit weird lately, so here’s Winston Churcill singing Queen’s greatest hits. …Buy ‘Churchill Sings’ and get ‘Clement Attlee Playing the Spoons’.

Winston Churchill sings the best of Queen: pic.twitter.com/ue2Bfuy1mN — Alasdair Beckett-King (@MisterABK) March 12, 2021

Beckett-King most likely used an AI generating program similar to Deep Nostalgia or Tokkingheads to achieve this funny and surreal combination.