Remarkable ‘Deep Nostalgia’ AI Learning Technology That Can Animate Photographs From Any Time Period

Online ancestry company My Heritage has partnered with D-ID to offer an incredible feature that animates personal photos from any time period that are uploaded to their “Deep Nostalgia” page. The feature uses AI learning technology to predict the movements from the person’s position in the photo, allowing them to smile, blink, and even turn their heads.

The Deep Nostalgia™ feature uses several drivers prepared by MyHeritage. Each driver is a video consisting of a fixed sequence of movements and gestures. Deep Nostalgia™ can very accurately apply the drivers to a face in your still photo, creating a short video that you can share with your friends and family. …Our system will automatically decide which sequence to apply to a specific face based on its orientation.

The company and others have used a number of historical figures to demonstrate how this technology works. This list includes Abraham Lincoln, Harriet Tubman, Frederick Douglass, Mark Twain, Johann Sebastian Bach, Frank Sinatra, Florence Nightingale, and Frédéric Chopin, just to name a few.

via PetaPixel