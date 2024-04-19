The inimitable “Weird Al” Yankovic parodied the Netflix series Is It Cake? in his own kitchen by presenting vastly different items to the camera and asking “Is it real or is it cake”? Only one item had a different answer than the others.
‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Parodies the Netflix Series ‘Is It Cake?’ in His Own Kitchen
Lori Dorn
