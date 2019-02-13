Finn Wolfhard of ‘Stranger Things’ Is a Teenage Rivers Cuomo in Weezer’s Video for Their ‘Take On Me’ Cover

At the end of January 2019, the band Weezer dropped the Teal Album, a surprise compilation album consisting of popular cover songs. One such cover is of the iconic a-ha song “Take on Me”, which is accompanied by an amusing music video that features the members of the Vancouver band Calpurnia as a younger version of Weezer. Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler of Stranger Things) plays a teenage Rivers Cuomo who fronts a living room band made up of Ayla Tesler-Mabe, Malcolm Craig and Jack Anderson. The video includes the same pencil-sketch animation technique that was featured in the original video.

Here’s the original video for the original version of the song.