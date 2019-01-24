Weezer Drops Surprise Album of Popular Cover Songs

Inspired by how well their cover of Toto‘s “Africa” was received, the members of Weezer decided to drop an entire album of cover songs called the Teal Album. The songs they covered are “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” by Tears for Fears, “Take on Me” by a-ha, “Stand By Me” by Ben E. King, “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” by The Eurythmics, “No Scrubs” by TLC ,“Billie Jean” by Michael Jackson, “Paranoid” by Black Sabbath, “Happy Together” by The Turtles, “Mr. Blue Sky” by ELO and of course, “Africa” aka the internet’s favorite song.

#TheTealAlbum https://t.co/BXg5BdTwn8

Tracklist:

Africa

Everybody Wants To Rule The World

Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)

Take On Me

Happy Together

Paranoid

Mr. Blue Sky

No Scrubs

Billie Jean

Stand by Me pic.twitter.com/w7RxRcOYUY

— weezer (@Weezer) January 24, 2019