A Two Hour Video Game Supercut That Functions Like a Clock When Watched in Synch With the Actual Time

As part of his “Hours Played” project, Freelance video editor Duncan Robson (previously) cleverly demonstrates how a video game in which someone or something reflects the time, the game will function like a clock. This two hour video is proof-of-concept for his upcoming 24 hour supercut.

This is a proof of concept for a planned 24-hour video game supercut in which every piece of footage contains a clock, watch or has someone saying the time. These are arranged so that if you play it in sync with the real-time it also functions as a clock.