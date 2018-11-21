Hours Played, An Hour Long Supercut of Video Game Clocks That Synchronizes With the Actual Time

Freelance video editor Duncan Robson (previously) is currently raising funds through Kickstarter in order to create an hour-long proof of concept for “Hours Played”, an original supercut of video game clocks. It’s also Robson’s intention that this ticking montage will also synchronize with actual time.

Hours Played is a 24 hour video game supercut in which every piece of footage contains a clock or otherwise references the time. It will be synchronized with the real time wherever you are watching so it will be a functional clock (just not a very useful or legible one). Most of the clocks in the piece will be fixed but many games feature clocks driven by the player’s system clock. I intend to use these to fill in any gaps and help make creative connections between games.

Robson’s concept is based upon the film “The Clock” by artist Christian Marclay.

Christian Marclay’s ‘The Clock’ is the best shorthand for what I’m trying to do because it’s the same thing but with movies (and some TV). It has been widely praised and drawn large crowds around the world since it was unveiled at London’s White Cube gallery in 2010. …While exploring some animation ideas …I arrived on the idea of stealing Marclay’s clock idea.

