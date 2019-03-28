Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Gregarious UPS Driver Happily Poses With the Adorable Dogs Who Live Along His New Orleans Route

by at on

Jason Hardesty, a self-described “easily entertained UPS driver” in New Orleans happily poses with the adorable dogs that he meets along his daily route. Like others who came before him, Hardesty really gets to know these pups and tailors his position to bring out the dog’s unique personality in photos that he posts on a weekly basis.

via Jami Attenberg





Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard





Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP | Advertise | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy | © 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved