A Gregarious UPS Driver Happily Poses With the Adorable Dogs Who Live Along His New Orleans Route

Jason Hardesty, a self-described “easily entertained UPS driver” in New Orleans happily poses with the adorable dogs that he meets along his daily route. Like others who came before him, Hardesty really gets to know these pups and tailors his position to bring out the dog’s unique personality in photos that he posts on a weekly basis.

I have extremely important news and it is this: my sweet UPS guy has a hashtag of all the dogs in the neighborhood. https://t.co/AVk5abA67G … — jami attenberg (@jamiattenberg) March 27, 2019

via Jami Attenberg