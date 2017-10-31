UPS Drivers Share Adorable Photos of Friendly Dogs They Meet on Their Routes

Since its inception in 2013, UPS Dogs has grown in popularity and we are receiving more and more of your wonderful photos capturing our furry friends. UPS Dogs strives to strike the right balance between posting your entertaining photos and not overwhelming social media feeds.

While on their regular routes, drivers for UPS get to know their human customers by name. It’s also not unusual for the driver to encounter a friendly dog or two who also become part of their daily life. UPS Dogs on Facebook and on UPS Dogs on Instagram are adorable places for driver and customers to share their favorite photos of their favorite canines.

