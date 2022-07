Old-timey musician Thomas Benjamin Wild Esq., who has No More F***s to give, performed a rather bouncy ukulele cover of the iconic 1977 hit “Sheena Is a Punk Rocker” by The Ramones. This was the first song Wilde ever learned.

This one from 1977 by The Ramones was the first song I could play guitar to and sing at the same all the way through! I thought I’d give it a go on the uke (with some punk rock stylings on the U-Bass!)