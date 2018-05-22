Two Angry Lynx Literally Butt Heads While Engaging in Very Loud Argument on the Side of a Small Road

While traveling on a small road outside of the Avery Lake near Atlanta, Michigan, Ontarians Nicole Lewis and Ed Trist encountered the rather rare sight of two angry lynx facing off by the side of the road. They came to a stop and watched through the front windshield as the two big cats loudly argued with one another, at times even butting heads. A similar situation occurred outside of the Kokadjo Camps near Greenville, Maine, but this time neither cat surrendered any ground.
Just another eve at Avery lake!! So cool and SO RARE to come upon this!!
via Storyful