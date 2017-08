This is rare siting of a stand off between two lynx that I was lucky enough to see with my own eyes! Once in a life time for sure.

While traveling on a small road outside of the Kokadjo Camps near Greenville, Maine , driver Sarah Verney encountered the rather rare sight of two angry lynx facing off . Verney came to a stop, opened the car door and heard the two big cats loudly arguing with one another until one walked away, although still protesting loudly.

