The Complete Process of Turning Steel Into Rebar

Process K went inside a South Korean steel factory to capture the entire process of turning giant blocks of steel into rebar tension rods. The video shows workers cutting steel, transporting it to the factory where machines melt the steel down, shape it into rods, add the distinctive lines of the product, and package the new reinforcing bars (rebar) for the wholesale and retail markets.

Amazing Scale! process of mass production of rebar. Korean Steel Factory

