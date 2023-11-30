Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks Perform ‘Imagine’ at Memorial for Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter

Country music titans Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks performed a powerful rendition of the iconic John Lennon song “Imagine” during the memorial service of beloved Rosalynn Carter, former First Lady and longtime humanitarian who passed away peacefully at the age of 96 on November 19, 2023.

While this song may seem unusual for a tribute to a devoutly religious woman, it was probably chosen in reference to a comment that her husband President Jimmy Carter made to NPR in 2006 while discussing Nicaragua’s presidential elections with host Debbie Elliott. President Carter evidently held the song in high esteem.

…my wife and I have visited about 125 countries — you hear John Lennon’s song “Imagine” used almost equally with national anthems. So John Lennon has had a major impact on some of the countries that are developing in the world.