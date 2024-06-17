Father of Triplets Uses a Clever Device He Designed To Push Three Strollers All at Once

The Flom Family shared a wonderful clip that showed a father of triplets outside a Target cleverly connecting three baby strollers together to push as one using a wooden steering device that he designed. When asked about it, the father replied that triplet strollers were too big for his vehicle.

I figured if I connected them…but I mean it works I mean the front you can control the front so…I figured there’s already wheels on it and the triplet strollers are too big to fit in a vehicle. …I mean the front guy can I can just control like this and then I can just push.

They also captured footage of another very clever father who figured out how to use a cart and a couple carabiners to transport his triplets around the local Home Depot store in their car seats.

via Everlasting Blort