Why the Human Brain Has Difficulty Processing Very Large Numbers

Ellenoor Shameli of BBC Studios spoke with Dr Elizabeth Toomarian, the director of the Stanford-Synapse Brainwave Learning Center in Menlo Park, California, to find out why the human brain has difficulty processing very large numbers.

Toomarian explained how our brain networks are not wired that way. She also offered constructive techniques that help to train the brain to look at large pieces of information in smaller pieces.

A study in 2013 showed that people find it more difficult to comprehend larger numbers. But why? We speak to Dr Elizabeth Toomarian, Director of the Stanford-Synapse Brainwave Learning Center to find out more, and to learn techniques that can help us understand better.