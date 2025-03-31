An Amusing SNL Animated Short Featuring Two 17th Century Explorers Planning Modern Day Manhattan

Animator Leigh McG worked with comedians Streeter Seidell and Mikey Day to create an amusing animated short for Saturday Night Live that features two 17th century New World explorers (voiced by Bowen Yang and Michael Longfellow) who were planning modern day Manhattan down to the very last detail.

Explorer One: This is a really nice island. I honestly think we could do a city here. Explorer Two:Yeah, like a big city? Explorer One: Huge.A city that’s just, like, too much. Too much everything and crazy.

The pair discussed how the streets were laid, how the subway would run, how a giant park would sit right in the middle, and the hilarious omission of Fourth Avenue.

Explorer One: So, it’s like First Ave., Second Ave., Third Ave. Explorer Two:Fourth Ave. Explorer One: No! Lexington. Explorer Two: And then Fourth Ave– Explorer One: No! Park Ave., then Madison Ave. Explorer Two: Then Fourth Ave.? Explorer One: Fifth Ave.

In reality, the first street grid in New York City was laid out in 1645.