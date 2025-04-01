Britt Lower Plays the ‘Severance’ Theme on Trumpet

While appearing on The Tonight Show, actress Britt Lower, who plays Helena Eagan/Hellie R. on Severance, talked to host Jimmy Fallon about her upcoming films, being a basketball player in high school, and a mishap with her favorite breakfast smoothie.

The highlight of the interview, however, was when Lower performed the Severance intro theme on trumpet with The Roots accompanying her.

Britt Lower talks about playing in the marching band in high school and accidentally eating a silica gel packet while filming the outdoor scenes in Season 2 of Severance before playing the show’s theme song on the trumpet.

Lower Also Made Quite an Entrance