The Original 1977 Mashup of ‘Gilligan’s Island’ Combined With ‘Stairway to Heaven’

Danny’s Music Playlists shared the original 1977 mashup that combined the lyrics of the theme from Gilligan’s Island with the classic Led Zeppelin song “Stairway to Heaven” performed by Little Roger & The Goosebumps. The mashup was created as set filler, but was recorded later.

The band wrote the song in 1977 as “material to pad the last set of the grueling 5 nights a week/4 sets a night routine,” recorded it in March 1978, and released it as a single in May 1978 on their own Splash Records label.

Unfortunately, the mashup didn’t go over well with Led Zeppelin.

Led Zeppelin’s management threatened a copyright infringement lawsuit against the label, its attorneys demanding that all copies be destroyed, and the band withdrew the song, seeing their legal resources as inadequate. The song was reissued in 2000 on the CD Laguna Tunes with the song title renamed “Stairway to Gilligan’s Island.”

Puddles Pity Party Singing ‘Stairway To Gilligan’s Island’

