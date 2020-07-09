Laughing Squid

Puddles Pity Party Croons a Clever Mashup Combining the ‘Gilligan’s Island’ Theme With ‘Stairway to Heaven’

Puddles Pity Party, the golden-throated sad clown, performed a rather amusing mashup song that used the iconic lyrics from the Gilligan’s Island theme with the soundtrack of the equally iconic melody from the Led Zeppelin song “Stairway to Heaven”.

This clever mashup was originally created by Little Roger and the Goosebumps in 1978. Unfortunately, they ran into legal trouble when upon its release.

This song came out in the 70’s by “Little Roger and the Goosebumps” and was immediately pulled from the shelves because of the legal action that Led Zeppelin’s lawyers took.


