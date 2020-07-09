Puddles Pity Party Croons a Clever Mashup Combining the ‘Gilligan’s Island’ Theme With ‘Stairway to Heaven’

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Puddles Pity Party, the golden-throated sad clown, performed a rather amusing mashup song that used the iconic lyrics from the Gilligan’s Island theme with the soundtrack of the equally iconic melody from the Led Zeppelin song “Stairway to Heaven”.

Oh hello! It's up y'all. Let's go!!!

Stairway To Gilligan's Island – Led Zeppelin – Classic TV theme https://t.co/0dGFI9M2jc via @YouTube — Puddles Pity Party (@PuddlesPityP) July 7, 2020

This clever mashup was originally created by Little Roger and the Goosebumps in 1978. Unfortunately, they ran into legal trouble when upon its release.