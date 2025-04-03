Orphaned Baby Water Buffalo Thinks of His Male Rescuer As His ‘Mommy’

Chris of Critter Creek Farm in Gainesville, Florida traveled across the country to California in order to rescue a baby water buffalo named Artie who had been orphaned at birth. On the long trip back home, Chris and Artie bonded so much that Artie now thinks of Chris as his mother.

His mom died as soon as he was born. He was extremely sick for the first couple days we didn’t think he would even make it and then he turned a corner …Chris drove all the way across the country with him back here. “Every time we would stop for gas we would also feed him at the same time the trip itself was where he and I bonded”.

Artie was introduced to other baby water buffalos at the Farm who were rescued under similar circumstances.

We had taken in two other water buffalos, Wall-E and Elder, from the same place months previous. Their mothers passed too. It was perfect for Arty so that he could have these two big brothers to be his little buffalo family.

As Artie grew, he became a bit more independent, but he always remembers to say hello to his “Mom”.

Artie is a free spirit. He’s very very happy and lighthearted and he just enjoys life…The the way that he interacts with me is definitely different. He still treats me like his mom. Very hard for you to not see your mommy for a few days,but he’s completely independent now.