How the Extraordinary Life of ‘Dune’ Author Frank Herbert Influenced His Futuristic Tales

Alt Shift X explores how the extraordinary life of Dune author Frank Herbert provided a great deal of inspiration for his futurist tales. Herbert was a man of many talents and interests which included the environment, politics, journalism, the study of humanity, and the future of all living things, all of which were found in his iconic series.

Frank Herbert wrote Dune – one of the most popular and influential books ever. And Frank lived an extraordinary life. He grew up enjoying the outdoors, fishing and farming in Washington State. He worked as a journalist, and he worked for Republican politicians. Frank was an environmental activist, part of the 60s counter-culture. He studied psychology, and Zen Buddhism. Dabbled in psychedelic drugs, and the paranormal.

