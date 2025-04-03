Aimee Lou Wood of ‘The White Lotus’ Compares British vs American Snacks in a Hilarious Taste Test

Aimee Lou Wood, one of the breakout stars from the third season of The White Lotus, agreed to participate in the LADbible series Snack Wars, comparing popular British snacks against those from the United States in a hilarious taste test. Needless to say, she was less impressed with the ones that were new to her.

The White Lotus star dives into some classic treats—but it doesn’t all go down smoothly! Watch her disappointment as she tries candy corn for the first time, her existential crisis after sipping a Monster energy drink, and the shocking (and slightly gross) way she used to eat Fruit Pastilles.