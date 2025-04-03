How Bubble Wrap Accidentally Became a Shipping Necessity After Failing as Wallpaper

Lance Geiger of The History Guy talked about the origins of bubble wrap, noting that it was originally invented in the 1950s to be a tactile wallpaper. This design failed as wallpaper, but it did turn out to be the perfect lightweight protective material for shipping goods around the world.

Would the world of e-commerce today even be possible were it not for humble inventions from our past? Before the world could embrace online ordering, products needed protective packaging.

