King Kong Climbing the Empire State Building Recreated With a Stunning Drone Show

Studio Hock very accurately recreated the iconic scene from King Kong where the giant ape climbed the Empire State Building using lightweight drones, precise positioning, and timing. The wind and cold from the height of the building, the general business of Manhattan, and the magnetic fields from surrounding steel structures made this feat rather difficult, but it worked beautifully nonetheless.

To make it happen, we engineered Helios from the ground up. It’s our next-gen drone platform: ultra-light carbon composite, wind-optimized, with custom signal shielding and onboard Gen-3 compute for adaptive real-time positioning ….All of it — the precision, the motion, the timing — ran on something special we’ve been developing called Helios Protocol.

More Drone Projects by Studio Hock