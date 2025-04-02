Peruvian Bus Driver Masterfully Navigates One of the World’s Most Dangerous Mountain Routes

BBC Earth Explore spoke with bus driver Glorioso, who drives an incredibly treacherous route through the rough terrain and tight turns of the Peruvian Andes. Glorioso, who has been driving this route for over 12 years, stated that it requires both calm and confidence.

To drive here in the Andes. You need to keep calm. You have to be strong. It’s a bit difficult.

His passengers are used to the ride and are not seemingly concerned about schedules for good reason.

As the local saying goes, “It’s better to arrive a little late in this world….than early in the next”. And that’s the secret to a long career as a Peruvian bus driver, taking the mountains at their own pace.