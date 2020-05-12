A Translucent Bass Made Out of Reclaimed Acrylic

Craftsman Tim Sway, who previously built a pretty badass electric guitar frame out of reclaimed nails, put his luthier skills to use again with a bass made out of reclaimed acrylic from a TV show prop that fellow craftsman Paul Jackman had sent to him. This incredible translucent fretless bass is completely clear but for the aluminum cutoff and was built without a stick of wood.

I made this short-scale, fretless bass from a piece of reclaimed acrylic that was used as a TV show prop and an aluminum cutoff. The pickup was rewired by Gemini Pickups.

