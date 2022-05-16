Printed Circuit Board LED Transit Maps That Track Real Time Movement of Subway Trains in Various Cities

Traintrackr has created a wonderful series of LED transit maps created on printed circuit boards that use WiFi to track the movement of subway trains in real time. Since Traintracker is based out of Cambridge Hackspace, the team began by creating an LED map of the London Underground.

Tracks trains on the London Underground, showing trains arriving in stations live, as each vehicle moves around the network.Board shows all 12 main underground lines: Bakerloo, Central, Circle, District, DLR, Hammersmith & City, Jubilee, Metropolitan, Northern, Piccadilly, Victoria, Waterloo & City

The LED NYC subway map tracks all MTA trains within all five boroughs.

Tracks trains on the MTA in New York City, showing trains arriving in stations live, as each vehicle moves around the network. Our MTA board shows all 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, A, B, C, D, E, F, G, J, L, M, N, Q, R, W, Z and shuttle lines.

Other cities include the BART line for San Francisco and the MBTA line for Boston.

Tracks trains on the BART in San Francisco, showing live locations as each vehicle moves around the network. …Tracks trains on the MBTA in Boston, showing live locations …going in both directions to all Red line, Blue line, Orange line and Green line stops.

They’ve also made geographic maps with weather information for both the United Kingdon and the United States, and for several individual US states including California, New York, and Massachusetts.

Tracks weather conditions (rain and snow, wind speed, cloud cover) through the UK and Ireland, displayed on individually dimmable LEDs.. …Tracks rain through the US, showing live precipitation (rain and snow) data updated every 10 minutes. …