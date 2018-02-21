Laughing Squid

A Gorgeous Overhead Timelapse Showcasing the Evolving Beauty of Athens, Greece at Night

by at on

Filmmaker Alexandros Maragos has created an absolutely gorgeous timelapse showcasing the evolving beauty of Athens, Greece from overhead and at night. In addition to the sleek urban style and rich history, Margaros has captured the natural beauty of the city in its surrounding, hills, valleys and mountains along with the stunning sight of rain storm.

It features hyperlapse, timelapse and drivelapse cinematography of the urban area and the skyline of “the glorious city”. Shot almost entirely from the highest rooftops, hills and mountains at night, the film explores the urban core, the city center and beyond.

Athens Rain Storm

