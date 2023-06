How Tim Conway’s ‘Koala’ Made Harvey Korman Break Character Every Time

The incomparable funnyman Tim Conway knew exactly what to say to get fellow cast member Harvey Korman to break character while on the set of The Carol Burnett Show. The word was koala and It became a running gag, just like Conway’s elephant stories.

Tim Conway could send Harvey Korman into fits of laughter, and there’s no better example than Tim’s famous “Koala” gag from The Carol Burnett Show.

Here are all the “koala” skits in full.