Actors Breaking Character on ‘The Carol Burnett Show’

The Carol Burnett Show, a brilliant sketch comedy series that ran from 1967 to 1978, produced some of the funniest moments on television, as demonstrated in hilarious compilations of scenes where the actors broke character because they couldn’t help but laugh. And they already knew what was coming!

These sketches are so hilarious that even the cast has trouble keeping it together. Laugh along with some of the funniest crack-ups from the show!

Here’s the second compilation.

One of the most famous scenes is when the inimitable Tim Conway tells the story about Siamese elephants. He also slayed the cast with a story about circus elephants in an outtake from the same scene.

via Born In Space