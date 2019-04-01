Food Scientist Reviews Three Different Cheeseburgers Prepared by Cooks With Varying Levels of Experience

In a savory episode of the Epicurious series Four Levels (previously), three different cooks at three different levels of expertise and skill ranging from amateur to home cook to professional prepared three different cheeseburgers with three very different results. Food scientist Rosemary Trout reviewed each burger, noting what was done correctly and what needed improvement.

We challenged chefs of three different levels – an amateur, a home cook and a professional chef – to make their versions of a hamburger. And then we brought in a food scientist to review their work. Which hamburger was the best?