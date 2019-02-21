Three Cooks With Three Levels of Skill Prepare Macaroni and Cheese For a Food Scientist to Review

In a mouthwatering episode of the Epicurious series Four Levels, three different cooks at three different levels of expertise and skill ranging from amateur to home cook to professional, prepared their own version of macaroni and cheese. Food scientist Rose Trout of Drexel University stepped at the end to assess the ingredients, the preparation methods, the cooking dishes, and the finishing touches.

When you’re making mac and cheese you’re going to want to balance the cheeses, the texture, the pasta, other spices but at the end of the day, everybody’s gonna love mac and cheese. Nothing else needs to be said.