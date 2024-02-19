‘The Wizard of Oz’ in Re-Edited in Alphabetical Order

Filmmaker Matt Bucy deconstructed the classic Judy Garland film, The Wizard of Oz, and put the whole thing back together in alphabetical order, including the credits. The sections go from wordless, to phonetic vocalizations of screams (aiee) and so on. Little dog Toto gets an arf, and such associative words as ding, dong, and rainbow are heard as well. While this seemed to be a rather onerous task, Bucy stated it wasn’t.

For those of you who think this must have taken a lot of time: it didn’t. I wrote a couple apps that made disassembly go quickly. The primary work took me and a friend about 20 hours. Reworking the credits took another few hours and a brief stint on my rooftop filming clouds. In calendar time it took a couple years because I forgot about the idea until a friend reminded me of it at a party.

