Is gluten good, is gluten bad? Reactions breaks down the chemistry and science behind the controversial ingredient.

In a crusty episode of ACS Reactions , host Alexa Billow shares the science behind the oddly controversial grain protein of gluten by baking a loaf of bread. Billows also explains what gluten looks like, the importance of gluten in baking and those amongst the population who should really avoid gluten.

