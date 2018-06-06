Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

The Little Griddle, A Handy Portable Nonstick Cast Aluminum Grill Top With a Splatter Proof Back Wall

by at on

Little Griddle Cooking

For a limited time, the Laughing Squid Store is featuring a great deal on the Little Griddle, a nonstick cast aluminum griddle that has a convenient back wall to prevent splats and splatters on nearby walls. The Little Griddle is portable and works on most surfaces except induction cooktops. (Raccoon not included)

This product is available through the Laughing Squid Store for only $29 – a 51% discount on its original retail price of $59.

Nonstick, Ceramic-Coated Cast Aluminum. Use it indoors on your stove, outdoors on your grill or campfire, but do not use it on induction cooktops. Rated to 525°F, which is plenty hot enough to ruin most foods.

Little Griddle Up Close

Little Griddle Bottom

Little Griddle


Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard

Subscribe for a Daily Email of Laughing Squid Blog Posts

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP