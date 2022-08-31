Musician Plays ‘The Lick’ on 92 Different Instruments

Musician Luke Pickman of InstrumentManiac performed “The Lick”, a famous diatonic musical phrase, on an amazing 92 different instruments. As with his previous use of 91 instruments, this performance not only included common orchestral and symphonic instruments but some of the more unusual, such as desk bells, a sea shell, and a bottle of squeezable mayonnaise. Pickman created this amusing video at the request of his viewers.

Since a bunch of people requested it… here is the lick without the backing track. Bonus #92 answers THE question