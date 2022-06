Musician Plays ‘The Lick’ on 91 Different Instruments

Minnesota musician Luke Pickman of InstrumentManiac performed “The Lick”, an iconic diatonic musical phrase, on a remarkable 91 different instruments. This performance not only included instruments of the melodic variety (string, and wind) but of percussion too. In fact, he used his entire instrument collection to make this video.

After weeks of recording it’s finally here… the ol’ 2022 instrument collection!

via The Awesomer