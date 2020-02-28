Musical Pets Perform Together As an Animal Orchestra

Video editor Lukas Wunder has created an amusing performance of an animal orchestra by editing together footage from such musical pets as the drum playing duck, the howling husky who won’t get out of bed, the enormous cat with a sing-songy voice, a horse who plays recorder, a rhythmic cockatiel and a couple of dogs playing drums with their mouths and tails.

(translated) These fabulous animal musicians have teamed up to finally form the supergroup of the supergroups: The Fabulous Animal Orchestra Supergroup.