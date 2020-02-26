Duck Plays a Rhythmic Percussive Beat on the Drum With His Feet While His Human Holds Him Upright

A really cute duck named Ben Afquack in Minnesota performed a respectably rhythmic beat while his bearded human was holding him upright over a snare drum, almost as if he was doing a little tap dance. Little Ben had no problem performing for said human.
Of course, others have remixed Ben’s original video with some amusing results.
Ben also attempted to play guitar, but he was just a little too tired to reach the strings. He also very happily went for a ride on his human’s motorcycle.
via Know Your Meme