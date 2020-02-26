Duck Plays a Rhythmic Percussive Beat on the Drum With His Feet While His Human Holds Him Upright

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A really cute duck named Ben Afquack in Minnesota performed a respectably rhythmic beat while his bearded human was holding him upright over a snare drum, almost as if he was doing a little tap dance. Little Ben had no problem performing for said human.

Of course, others have remixed Ben’s original video with some amusing results.

Ben also attempted to play guitar, but he was just a little too tired to reach the strings. He also very happily went for a ride on his human’s motorcycle.

via Know Your Meme