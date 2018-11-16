Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

An Enormous Cat Meows in an Oddly Humanlike Sing-Songy Voice if He Were Speaking in Tongues

by at on

An adorably enormous black and white cat named Chibi Maru, who lives in Japan with his human and three feline siblings, has a very interesting meow. Rather than the usual short syllabled inflection uttered by most cats, Chibi Maru mews aloud in an oddly humanlike, multisyllabic sing-songy voice that sounds like he’s saying “ololiloliloliloliloliiiloli”, just as if he were speaking in tongues.

Within a couple of days, lefthand_for_it had already remixed Chiba Maru’s meow with some danceable music.

via Jin115.com, SoraNews24



Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also a web hosting company that focuses on Managed WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP