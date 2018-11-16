An Enormous Cat Meows in an Oddly Humanlike Sing-Songy Voice if He Were Speaking in Tongues

An adorably enormous black and white cat named Chibi Maru, who lives in Japan with his human and three feline siblings, has a very interesting meow. Rather than the usual short syllabled inflection uttered by most cats, Chibi Maru mews aloud in an oddly humanlike, multisyllabic sing-songy voice that sounds like he’s saying “ololiloliloliloliloliiiloli”, just as if he were speaking in tongues.

Within a couple of days, lefthand_for_it had already remixed Chiba Maru’s meow with some danceable music.

via Jin115.com, SoraNews24